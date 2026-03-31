Meta launches 2 Ray-Ban smart glasses with prescription lens support Technology Mar 31, 2026

Meta just rolled out two new Ray-Ban smart glasses that actually support prescription lenses.

Mark Zuckerberg put it simply: billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction so why not make them smarter?

These glasses come with a 12MP camera for snapping pictures and videos, built-in speakers for calls and music, and you can control everything hands-free with your voice or through an app.