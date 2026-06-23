Meta launches $299 AI glasses with EssilorLuxottica, including Jenner-styled Starfire
Meta just dropped a fresh lineup of AI-powered glasses, and one model, Starfire, comes with Kylie Jenner's signature style.
The other two, Meta Fury and Meta Adventurer, stick to Meta's own branding.
All three are priced at $299 and made in partnership with EssilorLuxottica for solid quality.
Comfortable Meta frames include 20-language translation
These glasses are built for comfort, with adjustable nose pads and flexible arms.
You get a customizable action button to snap pics, activate Meta AI, or translate on the go.
The updated chipset means smoother performance, including turn-by-turn audio navigation. Translation now covers 20 languages (hello Chinese, Hindi, and Japanese), plus there's a calorie estimation tool for meal logging.
The Starfire model stands out with special touches like a Kylie-voiced AI and a charging case with an interior mirror.
Available now at Meta.com, Best Buy, and Amazon, with options for clear prescription or sunglasses lenses.