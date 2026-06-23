Meta launches $299 AI glasses with EssilorLuxottica, including Jenner-styled Starfire

Comfortable Meta frames include 20-language translation

These glasses are built for comfort, with adjustable nose pads and flexible arms.

You get a customizable action button to snap pics, activate Meta AI, or translate on the go.

The updated chipset means smoother performance, including turn-by-turn audio navigation. Translation now covers 20 languages (hello Chinese, Hindi, and Japanese), plus there's a calorie estimation tool for meal logging.

The Starfire model stands out with special touches like a Kylie-voiced AI and a charging case with an interior mirror.

Available now at Meta.com, Best Buy, and Amazon, with options for clear prescription or sunglasses lenses.