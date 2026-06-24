Meta launches $59 charging stand for its smart glasses
Meta just rolled out a new Charging Stand for its smart glasses, priced at $59, designed to sit on your desk or nightstand, it keeps your Ray-Ban Wayfarer, Skylar, Headliner, and Meta's latest affordable models powered up, though it won't work with Meta Ray-Ban Display or Oakley Meta Vanguard.
It's a handy upgrade if you want an easy way to charge and show off your specs.
Meta stand ships June 25
The stand is lightweight stainless steel, with a non-slip base, and an LED that tells you when your glasses are charging (orange) or fully charged (green).
Plugged in via USB-C, it can juice up your glasses in just over an hour, or hit 50% in only 20 minutes.
Orders are open now and start shipping Thursday, June 25. At $30 less than the portable case, it's a pretty convenient add-on for home use.