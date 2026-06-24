Meta launches $59 charging stand for its smart glasses

Meta stand ships June 25

The stand is lightweight stainless steel, with a non-slip base, and an LED that tells you when your glasses are charging (orange) or fully charged (green).

Plugged in via USB-C, it can juice up your glasses in just over an hour, or hit 50% in only 20 minutes.

Orders are open now and start shipping Thursday, June 25. At $30 less than the portable case, it's a pretty convenient add-on for home use.