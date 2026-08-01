Meta launches ad campaign after US settlement urging teen safety
Meta (the company behind Instagram and Facebook) is running a big ad campaign, asking TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms to step up their teen safety features.
This follows Meta's recent deal with US states, which now requires it to add things like screen time limits for teens, and part of its settlement even depends on rivals adopting similar protections.
Rivals TikTok and YouTube face lawsuits
Meta's ads have popped up in places like The New York Times and began running Thursday and Friday, making it clear they think real change needs everyone on board.
As Meta put it, "These protections will only be truly effective if we work with our peers."
Meanwhile, TikTok and YouTube are facing lawsuits over how their apps affect young people, so the pressure is on for all social platforms to make things safer for teens.