Meta launches AI tools to curb scams across platforms
Meta (the company behind Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) just dropped new AI tools to help spot and block scams across its platforms.
After dealing with over 159 million scam ads and nearly 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers last year, Meta is stepping up its game by using AI to analyze text, images, and context, basically trying to stay one step ahead of scammers.
Meta flags suspicious profiles and links
The new AI will flag fake profiles and suspicious bios, plus catch sketchy links before you click.
You will get alerts if a friend request looks off, like if it is from someone with barely any mutual friends or from another country.
On WhatsApp, you will be warned about weird attempts to link your account.
And if you want more control on Messenger, you can turn off some of these AI checks in your privacy settings.