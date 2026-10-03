Meta launches AI tools to detect scams on Facebook, Instagram
Meta just launched fresh AI tools to help spot and block scams on Facebook and Instagram.
After dealing with over 159 million scam ads and almost 11 million accounts on Facebook and Instagram associated with criminal scam centers last year,
Meta's new system now scans posts, images, and links to catch shady stuff automatically, so you can scroll with a little more peace of mind.
Meta flags impersonation and sketchy links
The update zeros in on fake profiles that pretend to be celebrities or brands, plus sketchy links that lead to scam sites.
You'll also get heads-up alerts if a friend request seems off, like if it's from someone in another country or with barely any mutual friends.
Over on WhatsApp, there's now a warning before you link your account to another device, making it easier to keep your information safe.