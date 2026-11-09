Meta launches global AI age detection on Instagram protecting teens
Meta is rolling out its AI-powered age detection on Instagram everywhere.
The tech will automatically switch millions of teens to safer teen account settings and identify users who entered an adult age when opening an account, so identified teens get content that restricts inappropriate content from appearing in their feeds.
Penalties spur Meta teen safety push
This move comes after Meta faced big legal trouble over child safety, including nearly $950 million in penalties in March and a $12 billion settlement in August over allegations that Meta had designed addictive platforms.
Now, they're doubling down on protecting younger users, using AI technology to identify teenagers on Instagram and planning videos for parents about these new features.
It's all part of making Instagram a safer space for teens.