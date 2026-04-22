Meta launches 'Live chats' on Threads during NBA playoffs
Threads, Meta's social app, just rolled out "Live Chats," a new way to join live conversations during big events.
The feature made its debut in the NBA Threads community for the playoffs, with media personalities like Malika Andrews and Rachel Nichols leading the chat.
Live chats allow 150 participants
Live Chats lets up to 150 people actively join in, while everyone else can watch, react, or vote in polls as spectators.
Right now it's only open to select creators, but more users will get access over time.
You can jump into these chats from the Community feed or shared posts, even after they're over.
Meta's added moderation tools so hosts can keep things friendly and organized. Plus, future updates promise extras like co-hosting and play-by-play features: think album drops or major game nights with real-time buzz.