Meta launches 'Live chats' on Threads during NBA playoffs

Live chats allow 150 participants

Live Chats lets up to 150 people actively join in, while everyone else can watch, react, or vote in polls as spectators.

Right now it's only open to select creators, but more users will get access over time.

You can jump into these chats from the Community feed or shared posts, even after they're over.

Meta's added moderation tools so hosts can keep things friendly and organized. Plus, future updates promise extras like co-hosting and play-by-play features: think album drops or major game nights with real-time buzz.