Meta launches Meta Glasses with EssilorLuxottica starting at $299
Meta just rolled out its new Meta Glasses, starting at $299 and made with EssilorLuxottica (no Ray-Ban or Oakley branding this time).
Available in several countries from today, these smart specs come in different frame styles and colors, marking a big shift as Meta aims to stand out in the wearables game.
Meta glasses offer camera and AI
Meta Glasses pack a camera, built-in speakers, and a button that lets you access Meta's AI assistant or other functions.
Battery life clocks in at over 8 hours (plus 40 more hours with the charging case).
You can pick from frames like the rectangular Meta Adventurer, boxy Meta Fury, or slim oval design by Kylie Jenner.
Meta adds walking directions and translations
Meta says future software updates will add turn-by-turn walking directions and live translation in 14 new languages, including Mandarin and Hindi.
The launch comes a week after Snap revealed its pricey Specs model at $2,195.