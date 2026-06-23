Meta launches Meta Glasses with EssilorLuxottica starting at $299 Technology Jun 23, 2026

Meta just rolled out its new Meta Glasses, starting at $299 and made with EssilorLuxottica (no Ray-Ban or Oakley branding this time).

Available in several countries from today, these smart specs come in different frame styles and colors, marking a big shift as Meta aims to stand out in the wearables game.