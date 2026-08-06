Meta launches Muse Code beta to write and validate code
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Code, an AI tool (currently in beta) that can write, plan, and validate code with barely any human help.
It's designed to make coding faster and easier: think fewer headaches for developers and more time to focus on the fun stuff.
This move puts Meta right up there with big names like OpenAI and Anthropic in the race for smarter coding tools.
Muse code runs on Spark 1.2
Muse Code runs on Meta's upgraded Spark 1.2 model, which is built specifically for coding tasks.
You can access it through the Meta Model API, and while it handles a lot on its own, you still get to double-check things so nothing goes off track.
With tech giants pouring billions into AI, Meta is clearly betting big on tools that could change how we build apps.