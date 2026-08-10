Meta launches Muse Glimmer, Zuckerberg warns US rules hamper competitiveness
Technology
Meta just launched Muse Glimmer, a lightweight AI model that runs on regular Macs and PCs with 1 graphics card.
Mark Zuckerberg is using this moment to call for fewer US restrictions on open-weight AI models, saying current rules make it tough to keep up with Chinese rivals.
This follows Meta's formation of a costly, new superintelligence team last year.
Chinese open-weight models rival US systems
Chinese companies like Moonshot and Alibaba are rolling out open-weight models that rival top US systems but are cheaper, more flexible, and come with fewer limits.
One example is used for cybersecurity work, where closed-source models have restrictions.
The US recently decided not to require voluntary safety tests for these AI systems.