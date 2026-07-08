Meta launches Muse image AI inside Meta AI chatbot

Muse Image adds 30-plus AI effects

Muse Image brings 30-plus AI effects to Instagram Stories and lets you make custom images in WhatsApp chats.

It's rolling out in select countries now, with plans to hit Facebook and Messenger soon.

Basic features are free, but if you want the fancy stuff, you'll need a subscription.

This launch follows Meta's earlier AI tools like Muse Spark (for text) and a sneak peek at Muse Video, so expect even more creative options ahead.