Meta launches Muse image in US amid privacy concerns
Technology
Meta just dropped its Muse Image tool in the US letting users create images from text prompts using public Instagram profile photos.
But it's already under fire; critics say it uses people's photos without asking first, raising big privacy concerns.
Privacy groups warn, Meta adds opt-out
Groups like Foxglove and Privacy International warn that Muse Image could easily spread AI-edited images without permission.
Donald Campbell of Foxglove even called it a guaranteed formula for disaster.
In response, Meta added an opt-out option in Instagram's "Sharing and Reuse" menu so users can stop their public photos from being used, while private accounts are automatically protected.