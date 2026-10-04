Meta launches Muse image using Instagram posts and Reels
Technology
Meta just rolled out Muse Image, an AI tool that creates images using Instagram posts and Reels, even from public accounts.
It's available on Meta's website and apps, and while the creative features are cool (think 30-plus AI effects for Stories), content can be used without your knowledge.
How to limit reuse on Instagram
If you don't want your photos or Reels showing up in someone else's AI creation, set your Instagram account to private.
Just head to your profile, tap "Who can see your account," and adjust the privacy settings.
Want to stay public but limit AI use? Go into "Sharing and reuse" settings and turn off options that let others use your stuff.