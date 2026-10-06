Meta launches Muse image using public Instagram posts by default
Technology
Meta just dropped Muse Image, an AI tool that can turn your Instagram posts and Reels into new images, even if you didn't say yes.
It works on Meta AI's site and apps, letting anyone generate and share these images in Instagram chats and on the Meta AI website and mobile apps for iOS and Android, with Facebook and Messenger coming soon.
The catch? If your account is public, your content is fair game by default.
Disable Muse image in Instagram settings
Want to stop Muse Image from using your posts but keep your account public?
Just open Instagram, head to Settings > "How others can interact with you" and select "Sharing and reuse," then switch off the Posts and Reels toggles.
That way, you stay in control of what gets used, even with the new AI around.