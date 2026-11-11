Meta launches Muse models to Google Cloud, Sundar Pichai praises
Meta just dropped its latest AI models (Muse Ember, Muse Spark 1.3, and Muse Wonder) onto Google Cloud.
This means anyone building on Google Cloud can now tap into Meta's smart tech for better automation and software solutions.
Even Google CEO Sundar Pichai gave a shout-out to Meta for making this happen.
Muse models automate workflows and reason
Muse Ember is great for repetitive tasks like coding and managing documents, while Muse Wonder helps solve tricky software engineering problems with advanced reasoning.
Muse Spark 1.3 is all about automating workflows and letting AI handle tasks on its own.
With these tools now part of Google Cloud, developers get more ways to build smarter apps, all backed by two tech giants teaming up.