Meta launches Muse Spark 1.1 coding AI with multimodal support
Meta just rolled out Muse Spark 1.1, its latest AI tool made to help with coding.
This version can catch tricky bugs, boost teamwork between AI agents, and handle all kinds of media, from images, videos, and documents.
Developers can try it now for US developers through the Meta Model API's public preview.
Muse image launch sparks debate
Muse Spark 1.1 isn't alone: Meta also launched Muse Image for creating pictures with AI, though its use of Instagram photos has stirred some debate.
Both tools are part of Meta's big push to rival OpenAI and Google in the AI race.
If you're curious, new users get $20 in free credits when signing up for the API. Plus, the original Muse Spark already powered the chatbots in Instagram, WhatsApp, and even Meta's smart glasses, while the 1.1 model is currently available through the Meta AI app, Meta AI website, and the Meta Model API.