Meta launches Muse Spark 1.1 coding AI with multimodal support

Muse image launch sparks debate

Muse Spark 1.1 isn't alone: Meta also launched Muse Image for creating pictures with AI, though its use of Instagram photos has stirred some debate.

Both tools are part of Meta's big push to rival OpenAI and Google in the AI race.

If you're curious, new users get $20 in free credits when signing up for the API. Plus, the original Muse Spark already powered the chatbots in Instagram, WhatsApp, and even Meta's smart glasses, while the 1.1 model is currently available through the Meta AI app, Meta AI website, and the Meta Model API.