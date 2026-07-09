Meta launches Muse Spark 1.1 to challenge OpenAI and Anthropic
Meta just dropped Muse Spark 1.1, its first paid AI model, and it's clearly taking aim at OpenAI and Anthropic.
Built for coding tasks like bug fixing, system migration, and automating processes with barely any human help, Muse Spark 1.1 can juggle text, images, and videos all at once.
Plus, with a massive 1-million-token context window, it's ready for long docs and complex chats.
Meta offers US API, $20 credit
Developers in the US can try out Muse Spark 1.1 through Meta's API, and new users get $20 in free credits to start experimenting.
Pricing is $1.25 per million input tokens and $4.25 per million output tokens.
Early partners like Replit and Box are already hyped about how well it scales on big projects.
Meta will publish safety report soon
Meta says it ran thorough safety checks before launch to tackle risks like cybersecurity threats and is planning to share a detailed safety report soon, showing they're serious about making AI tools that are both powerful and safe to use.