Meta launches Muse Spark 1.1 with multimodal coding capabilities
Meta just launched Muse Spark 1.1, a smarter, more capable AI now open for US developers to try out.
The company is calling it a step toward "personal superintelligence," since it can write and debug code, handle text, images, and video, and even carry out complex multi-step tasks with less human intervention.
Muse Spark 1.1 offers $20 credits
Developers in the United States can now access Muse Spark 1.1 in public preview on Meta's Model API and get $20 in free credits before switching to pay-as-you-go pricing ($1.25 per million input tokens, $4.25 per million output tokens).
The model is already built into Meta's AI app and website, and it'll replace Llama-powered chatbots on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, is expected to.
This launch follows Muse Image as part of Meta's push to make generative AI tools more useful across all its platforms.