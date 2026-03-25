Meta launches new initiative to help small businesses grow
Technology
Meta just rolled out "Meta Small Business," a new program designed to help small businesses grow, especially with AI in the mix.
Mark Zuckerberg says small businesses are a big part of Meta's community, and he wants to make it even easier for entrepreneurs to use AI tools and succeed.
As he puts it, he wants to build services that help businesses grow and ensure people broadly share in the prosperity created by superintelligence.
The initiative is led by Dina Powell McCormick and Naomi
The initiative is led by Dina Powell McCormick and Naomi Gleit, with Zuckerberg encouraging Meta employees, from engineers to designers, to pitch in.
It's all about making sure more people can tap into tech advances and that small businesses aren't left behind as AI keeps evolving.