Meta launches new initiative to help small businesses grow Technology Mar 25, 2026

Meta just rolled out "Meta Small Business," a new program designed to help small businesses grow, especially with AI in the mix.

Mark Zuckerberg says small businesses are a big part of Meta's community, and he wants to make it even easier for entrepreneurs to use AI tools and succeed.

As he puts it, he wants to build services that help businesses grow and ensure people broadly share in the prosperity created by superintelligence.