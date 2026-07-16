Meta launches parental alerts for teens' AI suicide self-harm chats
Technology
Meta just rolled out a feature that lets parents know if their teen chats with a Meta AI chatbot about suicide or self-harm.
Right now, it's live in the US the UK Australia, and Canada, with plans to go global by year-end.
The update is part of Meta's push to make Instagram safer for young people.
Meta manually reviews flagged chats
Before any alerts go out, flagged conversations are manually checked by Meta, so nothing gets sent without a real person reviewing first.
If there's an urgent safety risk, emergency services may be notified too.
Plus, parents can already see when their teen searches for self-harm topics or what they've discussed with the chatbot in the past week.
Meta has also expanded its "Limited Content" setting to block even more risky topics from chatbot prompts.