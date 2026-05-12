Meta launches Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 glasses with live translation

Meta offers $799 neural band accessory

You can pick between display models (info pops up on the lens) or non-display ones (audio feedback only). If you want next-level control, there's a $799 Neural Band with the glasses that lets you use finger movements to interact with the glasses.

They also give "real-world subtitles" for multilingual chats, art insights at museums, and could offer weather advice.

Celebrities are already fans, and features like facial recognition could be possible in the future, pending privacy checks.

These glasses aren't just about looking good; they're helping people capture memories and even making daily life easier for folks like veterans.