Meta launches Ray-Ban Meta glasses in India, names Ranveer Singh
Meta just dropped its latest Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, bringing Ranveer Singh on board as the first India brand ambassador for Ray-Ban and Ray-Ban Meta.
The launch is part of the "Frame Your True Self" campaign, blending classic Ray-Ban looks with new tech.
Ranveer joins global icons like Jennie and Lewis Hamilton who've also been associated with the brands.
Offers 12MP camera and Meta AI
These specs come packed with a 12MP camera for photos and 3K videos, open-ear speakers, six mics for clear audio, plus built-in Meta AI to answer your questions on the go.
You get to pick from 27 color and lens combos, a customizable button for shortcuts, slimmer frames, up to nine hours of battery life, and comfy adjustable tips.
Prices start at ₹44,300, available online or at select stores.
Meta also teased upcoming audio-only Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses and Muse, a personal AI agent (no India launch date yet).