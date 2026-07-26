Meta launches Seller app for Facebook Marketplace sellers, auto-imports listings
Technology
Meta just dropped a new app called Seller, built for anyone who's selling on Facebook Marketplace.
The app brings all your selling tools, like messaging, tracking listings, and posting new items, into one spot.
You just log in with your Facebook account and your current listings show up automatically.
Meta's seller app uses AI autofill
Seller is free to use on both phones and browsers, and it uses AI to help fill in product details from your photos (so you spend less time typing).
Instead of taking a cut from sales, Meta earns through ads. The app mainly targets "power users" like frequent sellers and group admins.
Plus, there's a new human verification feature using video selfies to make things safer.