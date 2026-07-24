Meta launches Seller app to streamline sales on Facebook Marketplace
Meta just dropped a new app called Seller to make selling on Facebook Marketplace easier and smarter.
After a decade of Marketplace, with 430 million items listed every month, Seller is here to help users manage sales better and compete with platforms like eBay.
Seller unifies marketplace chats and listings
Seller connects right to your current Marketplace account, so your listings, messages, and sales history come with you.
It uses AI for quick listing creation, offers inventory management tools, performance insights, and puts all your buyer chats in one inbox.
The app is live in the US for anyone 18 and older on the App Store, with a web version in testing.
Meta rolls out Facebook verified badge
Meta also rolled out Facebook Verified, a free badge that boosts profile authenticity through selfie verification.
Plus, earlier this year saw the launch of Forum for Facebook Groups, showing Meta's push to make its platforms safer and more engaging for everyone.