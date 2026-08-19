Meta launches standalone AI chatbot for Mac with window sharing
Technology
Meta just launched a standalone AI chatbot app for Mac, making it easier to get instant help and ideas right on your desktop.
You can share your window with the AI to get suggestions or create content based on what you're working on, plus use voice dictation across any Mac app.
Meta app suggests social content strategies
The app connects with Instagram, Facebook, Meta ad campaigns, and Google Workspace. It analyzes your social media data to suggest content strategies, helps generate documents or presentations from a business' account and the web, and even automates routine tasks like weekly updates.
With this move, Meta is aiming to rival other big-name AI assistants like ChatGPT and Gemini.