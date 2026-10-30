Meta launches Style Sketch to build virtual closets from photos
Technology
Meta just launched Style Sketch, an AI-powered fashion app that helps you put together outfits using clothes you already own.
By linking your Instagram, it builds a virtual closet from your photos and lets you add more with quick snaps or videos.
For now, it's available on iOS and Android in Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand.
Tailored previews and Instagram integration
Style Sketch suggests outfits on a realistic model matched to your body shape and skin tone, matching body shape and skin tone for a more realistic preview.
The app also helps plan what to pack for trips by factoring in your destination's weather.
With its Instagram integration, Style Sketch stands out from other wardrobe apps by tapping into your unique style history.