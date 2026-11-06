Meta launches US video chat feature with Muse AI avatars
Technology
Meta just rolled out a feature in the US that lets you video chat with your own AI avatar, powered by Muse Realtime Avatar and Muse Realtime Voice technology.
You can pick from different characters and chat with an AI nicknamed Jolly, so your digital buddy can actually match your vibe.
Alexandr Wang demos Muse across platforms
Meta's chief AI officer, Alexandr Wang, showed off his Muse avatar as a fluffy dog, complete with "subtle expressions and gestures" that match the tone of the conversation.
Right now, you can use Muse on mobile, web, and Mac, but Meta plans to bring it later to its AI Glasses and the upcoming "Muse Charm" hardware device.
Plus, there's a Tamagotchi-style wearable featuring these avatars coming later this year.