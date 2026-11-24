Meta lets go Virtue AI hires after 4 months
Meta let go of employees it hired from Virtue AI four months after they joined, signaling a shift in how the company is handling AI safety as regulators pay closer attention.
These team members were brought in to strengthen the AI security efforts at Meta Superintelligence Labs, which works on cutting-edge AI projects.
Meta maintains AI safety focus
Virtue AI, known for spotting security gaps in artificial intelligence, had three co-founders and some other employees join Meta to strengthen AI security efforts.
But by October, differences in work styles led both sides to part ways.
Even after these departures, Meta says it is staying focused on making its advanced AI systems safer and more aligned with AI safety, alignment and frontier risk.