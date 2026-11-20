Meta lets Quest 3 and 3S users buy/rent 3D movies
Meta just dropped a cool new feature for Quest 3 and 3S users: you can now buy or rent over 150 popular 3D movies through the Meta TV app.
Think big titles like Avatar, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and < em>Jurassic World Rebirth, all viewable in a special Theater view that makes it feel like you're at the movies, right from your headset.
Disney+ 3D streaming now on Quest
Meta isn't stopping here. It's planning to add thousands more 3D titles next spring when it launches its VR glasses and international availability comes.
Plus, if you have Disney+, you can now stream its 3D movies straight on your Quest.