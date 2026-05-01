Meta lets rivals use WhatsApp Business API free in EU
Meta is letting rival AI chatbots, like OpenAI's, use its WhatsApp Business API in Europe for free, at least up to a certain number of messages. After that, fees start piling up.
This move is Meta's way of responding to a European Union antitrust investigation that's looking into whether the company has been unfairly blocking competitors from its messaging services.
Startups criticize Meta proposal, EU watching
Meta proposes this shows it wants more competition in digital markets, but smaller chatbot companies aren't impressed.
Some, like Agentik, argue that the offer doesn't go far enough and leaves out Meta's own AI solutions.
The EU is keeping a close eye on big tech's power and could step in with temporary rules if Meta doesn't address these concerns soon.
Feedback on the proposal was due by May 18.