Meta lets rivals use WhatsApp Business API free in EU

Startups criticize Meta proposal, EU watching

Meta proposes this shows it wants more competition in digital markets, but smaller chatbot companies aren't impressed.

Some, like Agentik, argue that the offer doesn't go far enough and leaves out Meta's own AI solutions.

The EU is keeping a close eye on big tech's power and could step in with temporary rules if Meta doesn't address these concerns soon.

Feedback on the proposal was due by May 18.