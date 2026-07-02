Meta follows SpaceX's playbook, looks to monetise excess AI compute

Strategic shift

SpaceX announced similar plans in May

One of the options being considered by Meta is to offer customers access to AI models on its existing infrastructure, much like Amazon Web Services (AWS) does with its Bedrock platform. This strategic shift comes after SpaceX, through xAI, announced similar plans. SpaceX signed a deal with Anthropic in early May to lease out the full compute capacity of its Colossus 1 data center. It has since inked similar agreements with Google and Reflection AI.