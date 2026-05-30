Meta logs US employees' computer activity for AI training
Meta is using a tool called MCI to log what its US employees do on their work computers, like which websites they visit, code changes they make, and even what's copied to their clipboard.
The goal? To help train Meta's AI systems.
Unsurprisingly, a lot of employees aren't thrilled about being watched this closely.
MCI captures non-US chat data
It turns out MCI can also pick up info from non-US people who chat with US staff, making privacy worries even bigger.
Some workers are frustrated that all this tracking has pushed them over their monthly internet data limits.
Meta says it only tracks interactions (not actual screen content), and promises everything follows the law, but employees still worry their data could be used to automate their jobs or isn't stored securely.