Meta makes it easier for creators to earn commissions
Meta just rolled out fresh affiliate shopping features on Facebook and Instagram, making it easier for creators to earn commissions.
Now, creators can tag products from big partner marketplaces in their posts, so if you buy something they recommend, they get a cut.
It's all about blending shopping with your feed and giving followers more trusted, creator-driven advice.
New tools and payment options
At launch, Meta teamed up with Amazon and Shopee, with plans to add Temu, eBay (U.S.), and Mercado Libre (Brazil and Mexico) soon.
Creators also get new insights tools to track clicks and sales so they can see what works best.
Plus, AI-powered product descriptions and reviews help you shop smarter.
Meta is even testing a super simple "buy now" button linked to PayPal or Stripe for quick checkouts. Brands like 1-800-Flowers are already trying it out.