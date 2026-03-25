Meta makes it easier for creators to earn commissions

New tools and payment options

At launch, Meta teamed up with Amazon and Shopee, with plans to add Temu, eBay (U.S.), and Mercado Libre (Brazil and Mexico) soon.

Creators also get new insights tools to track clicks and sales so they can see what works best.

Plus, AI-powered product descriptions and reviews help you shop smarter.

Meta is even testing a super simple "buy now" button linked to PayPal or Stripe for quick checkouts. Brands like 1-800-Flowers are already trying it out.