Meta makes joining applied AI optional after reassigning 7,000 staff

Meta's 8,000 job cuts fuel unrest

This shift comes after Meta cut 8,000 jobs earlier this month, leaving staffing gaps and fueling unrest.

Employees reassigned to AI teams will get first dibs on openings elsewhere.

Meanwhile, privacy concerns from a paused Model Capability Initiative and historic low morale (which Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth described as "atrocious" in reference to the AI reorg) have made this transition rocky.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg admitted mistakes have happened and warned there could be more as Meta keeps pushing into AI.