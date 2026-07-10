Meta mandates Ray-Ban update disabling camera when privacy led tampered
Technology
Meta has pushed a mandatory update for its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses after some users figured out how to turn off the little LED that tells people you are recording.
Now, if anyone tampers with the privacy light, the camera shuts down, no more secret filming.
Meta tests AI glasses recording surroundings
Meta is also testing AI-enabled glasses that can capture audio and periodically take photographs every few seconds to help answer questions or jog your memory based on what's around you.
But there's a catch: these new features could mean the privacy light isn't always on, raising fresh concerns about how much these wearables might see, and who gets to know about it.