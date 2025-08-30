Meta might use OpenAI, Google's AI models in its apps
What's the story
Meta Platforms is considering collaborations with industry rivals Google and OpenAI to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of its apps. The news comes from a report by The Information, which cited sources familiar with the discussions. The talks were held by leaders at Meta's new AI organization, Meta Superintelligence Labs.
Strategic discussions
Exploring Gemini integration into Meta AI
The leaders at Meta Superintelligence Labs have examined the possibility of integrating Google's Gemini model into their systems. The idea is to use it for providing conversational, text-based responses to queries made on Meta AI, the company's main chatbot. The report also said that there have been talks about using OpenAI's models to power not just Meta AI but other AI capabilities in its social media apps as well.
Short-term strategy
Short-term solutions until Llama 5 is fully developed
Any potential agreements with external model providers like Google or OpenAI are expected to be short-term solutions. They would be used to improve Meta's AI products until the company's own models are developed further. A key focus for the lab is making sure its next-generation model, Llama 5, can stand up against competitors in the market.
Internal integration
Use of external AI models at Meta
Meta has already started using external AI models in some of its tools for employees. For example, the staff can use Anthropic models to code with the help of the company's internal coding assistant. A Meta spokesperson said they are taking an "all-of-the-above approach" to building top-notch AI products, which includes developing world-leading models themselves and partnering with other companies.