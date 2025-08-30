Meta might use OpenAI, Google's AI models in its apps

Meta Platforms is considering collaborations with industry rivals Google and OpenAI to boost the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of its apps. The news comes from a report by The Information, which cited sources familiar with the discussions. The talks were held by leaders at Meta's new AI organization, Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Strategic discussions Exploring Gemini integration into Meta AI The leaders at Meta Superintelligence Labs have examined the possibility of integrating Google's Gemini model into their systems. The idea is to use it for providing conversational, text-based responses to queries made on Meta AI, the company's main chatbot. The report also said that there have been talks about using OpenAI's models to power not just Meta AI but other AI capabilities in its social media apps as well.

Short-term strategy Short-term solutions until Llama 5 is fully developed Any potential agreements with external model providers like Google or OpenAI are expected to be short-term solutions. They would be used to improve Meta's AI products until the company's own models are developed further. A key focus for the lab is making sure its next-generation model, Llama 5, can stand up against competitors in the market.