Meta may pull apps from New Mexico after $375 million penalty
Meta (the company behind Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp) is thinking about pulling all its apps from New Mexico.
This comes after a jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in civil penalties for not doing enough to protect kids online.
The lawsuit claims Meta's platforms made it too easy for child exploitation to happen.
The next big court date is May 4, 2026.
New Mexico AG calls Meta stunt
If the court pushes for stricter rules, like tougher age checks and safer algorithms, Meta says it might have to make special versions of its apps just for New Mexico or leave the state entirely.
The attorney general called Meta's threat a "PR stunt," saying it cares more about profits than safety.
If Meta actually pulls out, it could set a new standard for how tech companies deal with local laws on child safety.