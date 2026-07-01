Meta nearly bought Kalshi before building Arena with play money Technology Jul 01, 2026

Meta almost bought Kalshi, a big name in prediction markets, before working on its own app, Arena.

Talks between Mark Zuckerberg and Kalshi's CEO Tarek Mansour fizzled out last year, reportedly due to legal worries or just a refusal from Mansour.

Meta switched gears and built Arena itself.

Unlike Kalshi and Polymarket, which let people bet real money on outcomes, Arena uses only play money and lets Meta's AI decide the results.