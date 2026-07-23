Teen drops lawsuit against Meta over Instagram addiction

The lawsuit was filed by a 15-year-old boy, referred to as RKC, and originally named four defendants: YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok.

YouTube and TikTok settled in June while Snap reached a tentative settlement in the case. Meta was the only remaining defendant.

The terms of these settlements remain confidential.

RKC started using social media at around eight years old and claimed he became addicted to it, leading to sleep loss as well as depression and anxiety.