Meta opens $800 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses to developers
Technology
Meta just opened up its $800 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses for developers, and the results are pretty exciting.
Early app experiments show off everything from head-tilt boxing games to Tetris ideas controlled by wearable bands.
There are also practical feature ideas, like using thumb gestures to adjust Google Home lights or checking your speed while traveling, all right from your glasses.
Glasses and neural band control car
One standout app lets you unlock your car, change its temperature, and check the battery with the glasses and the Neural Band.
These fresh ideas hint at how Meta's smart glasses could become a handy part of everyday life as developers keep pushing the limits.