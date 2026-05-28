Meta opens $800 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses to developers Technology May 28, 2026

Meta just opened up its $800 Ray-Ban Display smart glasses for developers, and the results are pretty exciting.

Early app experiments show off everything from head-tilt boxing games to Tetris ideas controlled by wearable bands.

There are also practical feature ideas, like using thumb gestures to adjust Google Home lights or checking your speed while traveling, all right from your glasses.