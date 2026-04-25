Meta partners with AWS to boost AI using Graviton cores

Santosh Janardhan: Graviton runs agentic AI

These new Graviton chips will help run Meta's most demanding AI workloads, which need a ton of computing power for things like multistep problem-solving.

Santosh Janardhan of Meta said these chips are "Expanding to Graviton allows us to run the CPU-intensive workloads behind agentic AI with the performance and efficiency we need at our scale."

With this deal, plus its previously announced chip supply agreements with NVIDIA and AMD, Meta is setting itself up to build smarter AI that can serve billions worldwide.