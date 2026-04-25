Meta partners with AWS to boost AI using Graviton cores
Meta is teaming up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a multiyear partnership to power up its artificial intelligence projects.
The plan? Meta will use tens of millions of AWS Graviton CPU cores, making it one of the biggest users of these high-performance chips.
This move aims to ramp up Meta's AI infrastructure so it can handle even bigger and more complex tasks.
Santosh Janardhan: Graviton runs agentic AI
These new Graviton chips will help run Meta's most demanding AI workloads, which need a ton of computing power for things like multistep problem-solving.
Santosh Janardhan of Meta said these chips are "Expanding to Graviton allows us to run the CPU-intensive workloads behind agentic AI with the performance and efficiency we need at our scale."
With this deal, plus its previously announced chip supply agreements with NVIDIA and AMD, Meta is setting itself up to build smarter AI that can serve billions worldwide.