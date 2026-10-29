Meta pauses commercial terms amid publishers and advertisers' AI concerns
Technology
Meta is putting its new commercial terms on hold.
Publishers and advertisers pushed back, saying the changes would give Meta too much power over their content, especially when it comes to AI.
Some even took their concerns to regulators in the European Union and the United Kingdom.
Meta holds terms pending industry talks
Meta says it's going to talk things through with industry groups before making any moves.
These conversations might stretch past the original November 20 deadline, so for now, everything stays as it is.
As Meta puts it, "We care deeply about our partners," and it wants to get this right before rolling out anything new.