Meta pauses model capability initiative after employee data leak
Meta has hit the brakes on its Model Capability Initiative (MCI) after a leak exposed sensitive employee information: think private chats, performance statistics, and screen recordings.
The incident, rated pretty serious by Meta's own scale, has employees worried about privacy.
The company says it is investigating and is making sure nothing was misused.
US staff question MCI privacy protections
The MCI program tracked things like clicks, keystrokes, and mouse movements to boost AI models, even taking occasional snapshots.
Most US staff had to join in, but many were already uncomfortable with how much was being watched.
After the leak, people are asking why there were not better protections for their data from the start, especially with morale already low due to layoffs and fast-paced changes at Meta.