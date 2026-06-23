Meta pauses model capability initiative after reports of exposed data
Meta has hit pause on its new employee tracking tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), while it digs into some security concerns.
The tool, which launched in April to monitor things like mouse clicks and keystrokes for AI training, was suspended after reports surfaced about sensitive data being exposed.
Meta says there is no sign anyone misused the information, but it is taking a closer look just to be safe.
Internal report found unencrypted employee data
An internal report flagged that private chats and performance data were stored without encryption, meaning anyone with access could see them.
One employee even found personal tax and medical records through work systems, despite promises of secure filtering.
While the MCI tool was still running as of Monday, Meta says it is shutting it down gradually and has built privacy safeguards into its design.