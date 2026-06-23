Meta pauses model capability initiative after reports of exposed data Technology Jun 23, 2026

Meta has hit pause on its new employee tracking tool, called Model Capability Initiative (MCI), while it digs into some security concerns.

The tool, which launched in April to monitor things like mouse clicks and keystrokes for AI training, was suspended after reports surfaced about sensitive data being exposed.

Meta says there is no sign anyone misused the information, but it is taking a closer look just to be safe.