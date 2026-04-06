Meta plans food logging for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses
Technology
Meta's upcoming food tracking feature for its Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses: food tracking.
You'll soon be able to snap a photo or use voice commands to log what you're eating, and the Meta AI app will break down the nutrition info for you.
This update is coming soon to US users aged 18 and older.
Automatic logging sparks privacy concerns
Meta plans to make meal logging automatic in future updates, so your glasses could help keep track of your meals without any extra steps.
While this sounds convenient, it's also sparking some privacy concerns about how much the glasses will recognize on their own.
The feature is set to expand to Ray-Ban Display glasses later this summer.