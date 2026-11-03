Meta postpones new business terms after publishers protest data scraping
Meta (the folks behind Facebook and Instagram) has decided to postpone its new business terms after major backlash from media companies.
The update, which was supposed to roll out on October 30, 2026, would have let Meta scrape data from business accounts, meaning publishers' content could be used elsewhere without any pay or control.
Not surprisingly, publishers weren't happy about it.
European legal challenge mounts against Meta
The strongest resistance came from Europe: a Norwegian court put the brakes on the new rules after 180 Norwegian media companies requested a temporary injunction, and the UK Competition and Markets Authority is now investigating if Meta's plan is even fair.
Critics say Meta needs to play by European Union laws, while the European Commission says Meta's practices should comply with EU law and fair terms of use for businesses using Meta's social platforms.
Meta still claims these changes were just meant to improve recommendations, but for now, it's back to the drawing board.