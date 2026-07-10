Meta previews Muse image detector yet misses many cropped images
Technology
Meta just previewed an AI tool to catch images made by its Muse Image generator, but there's a snag: if you crop the image, the tool often misses it.
Reuters found that while the system flagged all original pictures, it failed more than half the time when images were cropped, even after being cropped to a fraction of the original size.
Meta's content seal breaks under cropping
This is raising eyebrows ahead of big events like the US midterms, since spotting fake or altered content is crucial online.
The tech relies on an invisible watermark called Content Seal, but Meta admits heavy cropping can break it.
Experts say watermarking helps, but tweaks like resizing or compressing can fool these systems.
So for now, catching every edited AI image is still pretty tough.