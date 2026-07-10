Meta previews Muse image detector yet misses many cropped images Technology Jul 10, 2026

Meta just previewed an AI tool to catch images made by its Muse Image generator, but there's a snag: if you crop the image, the tool often misses it.

Reuters found that while the system flagged all original pictures, it failed more than half the time when images were cropped, even after being cropped to a fraction of the original size.