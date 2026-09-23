Meta pulls Muse human concierge after operator racist comment
Meta has rolled back the "human concierge" feature from its Muse platform just weeks after launch.
The tool, which let real people help out when AI got stuck, quickly drew significant attention, but ran into trouble after a human operator reportedly made a racist comment.
Concerns about sharing sensitive info with humans and internal discussions inside Meta followed.
Meta VP apologizes, pauses calling test
A Meta Superintelligence Labs vice president apologized for the incident and confirmed the human-contractor calling test was rolled back, for now.
Even though having humans involved improved call success rates, it raised too many privacy questions.
Meta says it will focus on more internal testing and work closely with partners before rolling out anything similar again.
Meanwhile, the Muse agentic platform, where a Muse beta feature can make phone calls on behalf of users, will keep getting updates with privacy and safety as top priorities.