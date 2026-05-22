Meta quietly launches forum app linking Facebook Groups and profiles

Nickname posting and cross-group 'Ask' feature

Forum lets you post under nicknames and keeps group discussions organized in one feed, making it easy to jump back into conversations.

There's an "Ask" feature that pulls answers from multiple groups for quick tips or recommendations.

The app works on iOS 18 and later, is rated for ages 13 and older, but isn't available in India yet.

With its focus on niche interests and community-driven chats, Forum looks like Meta's answer to Reddit, aiming to make online group talk more meaningful.